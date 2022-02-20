Analysts Anticipate Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to Post $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $1.05. Eagle Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 43.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 17.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $60.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.03. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $63.84.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp (EGBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.