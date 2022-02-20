Analysts Anticipate GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) will report $1.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for GlobalFoundries’ earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GlobalFoundries will report full year sales of $7.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $7.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $8.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GlobalFoundries.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter worth about $937,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,699,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. BlueMar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter valued at about $860,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,864,000. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GFS traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.71. 2,917,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,845. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.18. GlobalFoundries has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $73.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

