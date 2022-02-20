Analysts Anticipate Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.99 Million

Brokerages expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) to announce $65.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heska’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.70 million to $66.20 million. Heska reported sales of $64.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full year sales of $251.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $251.15 million to $251.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $283.58 million, with estimates ranging from $273.60 million to $296.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heska.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HSKA shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Heska in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heska currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.17.

HSKA opened at $126.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 665.72 and a beta of 1.65. Heska has a one year low of $122.82 and a one year high of $275.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 8.21.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.00 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heska by 1,944.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Heska in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Heska in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Navigation Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Heska during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

