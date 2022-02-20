Analysts Anticipate McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to post sales of $1.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year sales of $6.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $6.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

MKC traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,235,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.31. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $103.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.47. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $3,987,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 80.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 372,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,936,000 after purchasing an additional 166,453 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth about $269,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 95,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.9% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

