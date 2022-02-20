Analysts Anticipate NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to Announce $0.64 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will announce earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.62. NCR posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.
On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NCR.
NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.
NYSE:NCR opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 1.72. NCR has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $50.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.07.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,631,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,423,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,255 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NCR by 887.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,887,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $116,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,979 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in NCR by 158.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,868,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter worth about $67,308,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About NCR
NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.
