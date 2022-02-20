Analysts Anticipate NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to Announce $0.64 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will announce earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.62. NCR posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NCR.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Stephens started coverage on NCR in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NCR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

NYSE:NCR opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 1.72. NCR has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $50.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,631,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,423,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,255 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NCR by 887.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,887,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $116,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,979 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in NCR by 158.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,868,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter worth about $67,308,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NCR (NCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.