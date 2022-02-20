Analysts Anticipate Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.42 Million

Equities analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) will announce $37.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.10 million and the highest is $38.73 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT posted sales of $29.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full year sales of $138.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.57 million to $139.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $160.19 million, with estimates ranging from $144.26 million to $176.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Plymouth Industrial REIT.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of PLYM stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $27.95. 221,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,464. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.21 million, a PE ratio of -29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently -88.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

