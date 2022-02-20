Analysts Expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for BTRS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.05). BTRS posted earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BTRS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on BTRS in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

In related news, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 65,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $459,298.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Juli Spottiswood purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $770,478 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BTRS by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in BTRS by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BTRS by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in BTRS by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in BTRS by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTRS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 645,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,994. BTRS has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.89. The company has a market cap of $894.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.37.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

