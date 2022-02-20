Analysts Expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to Announce $1.79 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to post $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.94. Eagle Materials posted earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year earnings of $9.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.07 to $9.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.66 to $11.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.46.

In other news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $194,840.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Eagle Materials by 13.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.45. The stock had a trading volume of 356,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,004. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $120.46 and a 1 year high of $169.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

