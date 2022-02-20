Analysts Expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will report $44.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.40 million. FibroGen reported sales of $65.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year sales of $263.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $257.30 million to $270.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $188.15 million, with estimates ranging from $96.00 million to $247.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FibroGen.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FGEN traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.63. 675,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,713. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $54.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.84.

FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

