Analysts Expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.08 Million

Analysts expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) to announce $63.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.76 million and the lowest is $62.47 million. Health Catalyst reported sales of $53.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year sales of $240.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $239.68 million to $240.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $291.97 million, with estimates ranging from $288.28 million to $297.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Health Catalyst.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on HCAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.73.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,500 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $107,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 644 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $25,006.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,989 shares of company stock worth $4,167,825. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Health Catalyst by 31.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Health Catalyst by 28.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 291,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,155,000 after purchasing an additional 65,158 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Health Catalyst by 29.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Health Catalyst by 17.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,409,000 after purchasing an additional 530,293 shares during the period.

Health Catalyst stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.16. 352,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.88. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $26.74 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.16.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Health Catalyst (HCAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.