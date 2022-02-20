Analysts Expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.06. RPC reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RPC.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. RPC had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RES shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

RES stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.16. RPC has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $8.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.09 and a beta of 2.00.

In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $627,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $404,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,000. Corporate insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 594.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 45.9% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPC (RES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.