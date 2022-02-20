Analysts Expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Will Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) will announce earnings per share of $1.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $1.10. The Blackstone Group reported earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $6.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $7.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Blackstone Group.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.

Shares of BX stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,831,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,209. The Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 71.25%.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,179,349 shares of company stock worth $427,569,373. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 825,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,187,000 after purchasing an additional 49,647 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 315.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,633 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Blackstone Group (BX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.