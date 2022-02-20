Analysts Set Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) PT at C$17.06

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.06.

A number of brokerages have commented on CGX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Cineplex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. upped their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Shares of TSE:CGX opened at C$13.21 on Thursday. Cineplex has a 12 month low of C$10.93 and a 12 month high of C$16.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The firm has a market cap of C$836.77 million and a P/E ratio of -3.36.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.