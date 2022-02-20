Analysts Set Expectations for Aytu Biopharma, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Aytu Biopharma in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.36) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.54).

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14. Aytu Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 102.28%. The firm had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aytu Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ AYTU opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $40.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32. Aytu Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Aytu Biopharma by 18.9% in the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 189.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 50.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 24.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 11,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 15.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aytu Biopharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

