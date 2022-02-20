Analysts Set Expectations for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.73 per share for the year.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.00 ($35.23) target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €25.00 ($28.41) to €26.00 ($29.55) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.
