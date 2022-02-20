Analysts Set Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target at $53.13

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.44.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE GDOT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.45. The company had a trading volume of 344,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,140. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $54.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average is $41.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $25,607,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 671,500 shares of company stock worth $25,658,385. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Green Dot by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 17,941 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,518,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,521,000 after purchasing an additional 149,900 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

