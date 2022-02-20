Analysts Set Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Target Price at GBX 5,696.50

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,696.50 ($77.08).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intertek Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($86.60) price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($75.10) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($89.36) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

LON ITRK traded down GBX 34 ($0.46) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 5,160 ($69.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,260. The stock has a market cap of £8.33 billion and a PE ratio of 31.33. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,724 ($63.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,306 ($85.33). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,437.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,311.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

