Analysts Set NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) PT at C$8.30

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.30.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NVA opened at C$8.85 on Thursday. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.54 and a 12 month high of C$9.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total transaction of C$201,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,332,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,856,258.52.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

