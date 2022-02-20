Analysts Set NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target at $325.88

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $329.43.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Wedbush cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 980,012 shares of company stock worth $309,415,310. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $8.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.42. The stock had a trading volume of 75,992,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,076,730. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $591.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.