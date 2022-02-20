Analysts Set Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target at $118.33

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Visteon by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Visteon by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visteon by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,144,000 after acquiring an additional 13,382 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Visteon by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,482,000.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $120.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 121.59 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.15. Visteon has a 12 month low of $91.59 and a 12 month high of $136.58.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.23 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Visteon will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

