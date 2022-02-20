Analyzing Sumo Group (OTCMKTS:SUMGF) & Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

Sumo Group (OTCMKTS:SUMGF) and Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sumo Group and Electronic Arts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumo Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Electronic Arts 0 4 16 0 2.80

Sumo Group presently has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 3.85%. Electronic Arts has a consensus target price of $162.70, suggesting a potential upside of 25.80%. Given Electronic Arts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Electronic Arts is more favorable than Sumo Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sumo Group and Electronic Arts’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumo Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Electronic Arts $5.63 billion 6.46 $837.00 million $2.22 58.26

Electronic Arts has higher revenue and earnings than Sumo Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Electronic Arts shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Electronic Arts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sumo Group and Electronic Arts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumo Group N/A N/A N/A Electronic Arts 9.83% 18.59% 10.89%

Summary

Electronic Arts beats Sumo Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumo Group

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end creative development and co-development services to the video games and entertainment industries in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, India, and Canada. It offers visual concept design, pre-production, development, user-interface design, and post-release support services. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also provides financing services. Sumo Group Plc was founded in 2003 and is based in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v. Zombies brands, and license games, including FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars brands. The firm also provides advertising services and licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. It markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution channels, as well as through retail channels, such as mass-market retailers, electronics specialty stores, and game software specialty stores. The company was founded by William M. Hawkins III and William Gordon in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

