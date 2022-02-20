Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Separately, SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,775,000. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BWC opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $10.68.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

