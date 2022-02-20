Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 3,081.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coupang during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Coupang by 49.4% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Coupang by 646.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupang during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPNG. Mizuho lifted their target price on Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of CPNG opened at $22.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.68. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In other Coupang news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,233 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $3,326,847.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 460,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.61 per share, for a total transaction of $12,240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 483,422 shares of company stock worth $13,250,807 in the last three months.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

