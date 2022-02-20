Ancora Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RAM. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the third quarter worth about $13,645,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the third quarter worth about $12,100,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,462,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,655,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Aries I Acquisition Corp - Class A alerts:

RAM opened at $10.02 on Friday. Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Aries I Acquisition Corporation is based in the Cayman Islands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Aries I Acquisition Corp - Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aries I Acquisition Corp - Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.