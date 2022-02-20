Ancora Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RAM. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the third quarter worth about $13,645,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the third quarter worth about $12,100,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,462,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,655,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.
RAM opened at $10.02 on Friday. Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94.
Aries I Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Aries I Acquisition Corporation is based in the Cayman Islands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (RAM)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM).
Receive News & Ratings for Aries I Acquisition Corp - Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aries I Acquisition Corp - Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.