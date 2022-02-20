Ancora Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in MedTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,438,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 828,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC raised its position in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 466,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 245,225 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 4,104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 1,192.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 704,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 650,118 shares in the last quarter. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTAC stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

