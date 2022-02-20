Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 663 The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 269.8% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

HAIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

HAIN opened at $36.03 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.73.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $475.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

