Ancora Advisors LLC Takes $32,000 Position in Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bombardier in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000.

OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44. Bombardier Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.88.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05.

BDRBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.65 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.41.

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

