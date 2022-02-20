Ancora Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,297,000 after buying an additional 653,359 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,315,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,854,000 after buying an additional 268,691 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

PSXP opened at $42.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.12. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 52 week low of $25.37 and a 52 week high of $46.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 41.90% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The business had revenue of $503.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 117.85%.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.53 per share, with a total value of $72,272.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSXP. Raymond James downgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Phillips 66 Partners Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

