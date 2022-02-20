Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

ANGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Angi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.33.

Get Angi alerts:

ANGI stock opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Angi has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 1.69.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Angi will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $90,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $262,100. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 0.8% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 5.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 4.1% during the second quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 43,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Angi

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.