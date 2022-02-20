Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,333.75 ($45.11).
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($47.36) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($43.30) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,075 ($41.61) to GBX 3,150 ($42.63) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,750 ($37.21) to GBX 2,900 ($39.24) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($51.42) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 20th.
In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,897 ($39.20) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($8,271.54).
About Anglo American
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.