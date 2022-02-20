Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Short Interest Update

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,558,400 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the January 15th total of 3,078,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 355.3 days.

ANFGF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Antofagasta from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1,059.00 target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($17.59) to GBX 1,280 ($17.32) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,312.71.

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average is $19.15. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

