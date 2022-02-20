Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEN opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.06. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.32.

APEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Endosurgery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APEN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 143,282 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the 4th quarter worth $1,134,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

