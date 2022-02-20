Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:APEN opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.06. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.32.
APEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Endosurgery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.
About Apollo Endosurgery
Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apollo Endosurgery (APEN)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.