Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Up 28.2% in January

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the January 15th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIF. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 335,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 151,460 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $881,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $749,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,000.

Separately, upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

NYSE AIF opened at $14.76 on Friday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $16.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

