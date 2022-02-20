AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) to report ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.03) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AppHarvest.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in AppHarvest by 12.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in AppHarvest by 3.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 109.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 2.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.01. 931,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,839. AppHarvest has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $39.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.53.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

