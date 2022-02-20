AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) to report ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.03) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AppHarvest.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
AppHarvest stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.01. 931,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,839. AppHarvest has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $39.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.53.
AppHarvest Company Profile
AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AppHarvest (APPH)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AppHarvest (APPH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.