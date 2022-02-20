Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,661 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,084,784 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $912,024,000 after buying an additional 381,189 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.3% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,564 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.62.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $133.35 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.50 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $118.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.70 and a 200-day moving average of $141.99.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.38%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

