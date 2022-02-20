Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.60 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE ABR traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.33. 2,287,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,557. The company has a quick ratio of 33.04, a current ratio of 33.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.32. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 4,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Green bought 2,450 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $44,418.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,714,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,735,000 after acquiring an additional 183,625 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 74.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after acquiring an additional 635,468 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 702,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,863,000 after acquiring an additional 50,175 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after acquiring an additional 71,239 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after buying an additional 262,819 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

