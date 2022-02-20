Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.42.

ABUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 614.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 375,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 323,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 178.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,835,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,682,000 after buying an additional 3,737,863 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 366.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 188,576 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 219.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 25,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABUS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.03. 1,531,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,856,780. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $409.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.74.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.