ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) will announce sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.23 billion. ArcBest reported sales of $829.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year sales of $4.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.70.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $88.34 on Friday. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.01%.

In other news, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Hogan purchased 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,443,350 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ArcBest by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

