Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $9.76 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arch Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $9.76 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $11.40. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $11.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $10.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $44.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.56 EPS.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.90 by $0.29. Arch Resources had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 106.98%. The business had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.07) earnings per share. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ARCH. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.20.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $113.27 on Friday. Arch Resources has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $125.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 8,292.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 38,644 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the second quarter worth about $205,000.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.