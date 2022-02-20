Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Artivion (NYSE:AORT) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 69.01% from the company’s previous close.

NYSE AORT opened at $17.75 on Friday. Artivion has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $698.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 591.86 and a beta of 1.55.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.45). Artivion had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 4.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Artivion will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $184,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $190,012.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Artivion, Inc is a medical device company focused on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants.

