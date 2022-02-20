Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Artivion (NYSE:AORT) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 69.01% from the company’s previous close.
NYSE AORT opened at $17.75 on Friday. Artivion has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $698.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 591.86 and a beta of 1.55.
Artivion (NYSE:AORT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.45). Artivion had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 4.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Artivion will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Artivion Company Profile
Artivion, Inc is a medical device company focused on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants.
