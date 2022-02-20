ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

ASMIY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASM International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ASM International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ASM International in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMIY traded up $5.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $329.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $383.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.38. ASM International has a 1 year low of $240.60 and a 1 year high of $497.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.47.

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

