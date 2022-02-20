ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,672 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $12,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $892.00.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $647.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $719.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $778.14. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $501.11 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The stock has a market cap of $265.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.