Asset Planning Corporation Buys 666 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Asset Planning Corporation raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $436.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $459.31 and a 200-day moving average of $455.25. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $373.26 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.