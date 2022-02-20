Asset Planning Corporation Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Asset Planning Corporation increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,784,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 319,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7,215.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 324,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,992,000 after acquiring an additional 319,720 shares during the period.

VNQ opened at $102.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.95. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $84.44 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

