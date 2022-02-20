Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.00.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $78.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.88. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12-month low of $53.36 and a 12-month high of $97.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $983,163.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,348 shares of company stock worth $6,213,560 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,943,000 after purchasing an additional 181,163 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.7% in the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,007,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,932,000 after purchasing an additional 657,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after acquiring an additional 109,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,280,000 after acquiring an additional 41,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,861,000 after purchasing an additional 315,170 shares during the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.