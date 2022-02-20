Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.25

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.25 and traded as low as $20.08. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shares last traded at $20.19, with a volume of 55,055 shares traded.

ANZBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

