Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Position Boosted by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autohome by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Autohome by 32.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Autohome by 247.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Autohome by 49.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

ATHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Autohome from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price target on shares of Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autohome has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

NYSE ATHM opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.20. Autohome Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $139.71.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Autohome had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 37.84%. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

