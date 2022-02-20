Avangrid (AGR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:AGR opened at $43.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.31. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $43.21 and a 52-week high of $55.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is presently 80.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGR. State Street Corp raised its position in Avangrid by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,302,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,500,000 after purchasing an additional 116,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Avangrid by 22.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,868,000 after purchasing an additional 173,680 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Avangrid by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 673,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,603,000 after purchasing an additional 64,317 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Avangrid by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 151,411 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 26,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

