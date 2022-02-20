AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.070-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $38 million-$40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.74 million.AXT also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXTI. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AXT in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ AXTI traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 2.22. AXT has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 6.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AXT by 14.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 43,210 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of AXT by 190.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20,060 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AXT by 109.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 27,333 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of AXT by 95.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

