AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.85

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.85 and last traded at $28.91, with a volume of 16931 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.02.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of AZEK from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

Get AZEK alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.70 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $152,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $904,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 27,100 shares of company stock valued at $821,173 and sold 87,000 shares valued at $3,686,930. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 10.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 875,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,976,000 after purchasing an additional 81,117 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of AZEK by 26.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 273,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 57,481 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of AZEK by 12.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,798,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,684,000 after purchasing an additional 193,417 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in AZEK by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,752,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,539,000 after buying an additional 475,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.